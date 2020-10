On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, David Caden, 70, of Boynton Beach, FL and Silver Spring, MD, born in Washington, DC. Son of the late Harold and Ruth Caden of Silver Spring, MD; beloved husband of Judy Caden for 46 years; devoted father of Jeffrey Caden. David served the NIH for 35 years as a medical lab technician. No funeral services will be conducted. Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association