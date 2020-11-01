On Sunday, October 25, 2020, David transitioned peacefully. He is the beloved husband of Christine Carter, loving father of Samuel (Carolyn), Robert, Andre (Sheryl), Dorothy, Antionette (Leonard), Lisa and the late Verone (Dinah), Ivanhoe, David Jr. (Kim) and Deborah (Cedric). He is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. On Tuesday, November 3, 2020 visitation will be from 10 a.m. until hour of service 11 a.m. at Way of the Cross Community Church, 4109 Edmonston Rd., Bladensburg, MD. Interment on Wednesday in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery. To join service via Zoom, Meeting ID: 854 2332 7122/ Passcode: 641762. or via phone: 301-715-8592. Condolences to.