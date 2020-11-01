1/1
David CARTER Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

David W. Carter, Sr.  
On Sunday, October 25, 2020, David transitioned peacefully. He is the beloved husband of Christine Carter, loving father of Samuel (Carolyn), Robert, Andre (Sheryl), Dorothy, Antionette (Leonard), Lisa and the late Verone (Dinah), Ivanhoe, David Jr. (Kim) and Deborah (Cedric). He is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. On Tuesday, November 3, 2020 visitation will be from 10 a.m. until hour of service 11 a.m. at Way of the Cross Community Church, 4109 Edmonston Rd., Bladensburg, MD. Interment on Wednesday in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery. To join service via Zoom, Meeting ID: 854 2332 7122/ Passcode: 641762. or via phone: 301-715-8592. Condolences to.www.pridgenfuneralservice.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pridgen Funeral Service
9455 Lanham Severn Rd
Lanham, MD 20706
(301) 577-9455
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved