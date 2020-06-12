DAVID CAUTHON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

David Cauthon (Age 67)  
Arlington, VA passed away at home on May 26, 2020. Services were held June 6, 2020 in Osceola, MO. Mr. Cauthon worked 40 years for the US Government retiring from the US Capital Police. He loved the Nationals, traveling, square dancing and NASCAR. Mr. Cauthon was a 33 degree Mason and a CPA. He is survived by two sisters, aunts, an uncle, cousins and many friends. Services were held Saturday, June 6, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved