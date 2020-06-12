

David Cauthon (Age 67)

Arlington, VA passed away at home on May 26, 2020. Services were held June 6, 2020 in Osceola, MO. Mr. Cauthon worked 40 years for the US Government retiring from the US Capital Police. He loved the Nationals, traveling, square dancing and NASCAR. Mr. Cauthon was a 33 degree Mason and a CPA. He is survived by two sisters, aunts, an uncle, cousins and many friends. Services were held Saturday, June 6, 2020.



