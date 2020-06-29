David Clark

Or Copy this URL to Share



David C. Clark, Sr.

Suddenly on June 25, 2020, David C. Clark, Sr., departed this life. He leaves to cherish his wife, Tawana; children from previous marriage, daughter, Romisa; son, David, Jr.; brothers, Jarriett, Jr., Richard and Christopher; sister Cheryl, grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Predeceased by Rudolph and Lisa. Viewing held on July 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; private service immediately afterwards, at J. K. Johnson Funeral Home.



