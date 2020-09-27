1/1
DAVID COHEN
David Leon CoHen  
David Leon Cohen passed away January 23, 2020 after a brief illness in Boynton Beach, FL. He was born in 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of Ed and Mary Cohen. David was the youngest of five boys, all who have predeceased him.He is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years of marriage, Sandra Hartz Cohen, two daughters, Diane Kay LeGette (Mark) and Susan Cohen McDaniel (Jeremy), three grandchildren, Rachael (Matt), Brian (Shawna) and Jake and three great grandchildren, Sophia, Dominic and Cohen. His son Samuel, passed away in 1986.A private funeral service was held in April of this year. A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021.Donations may be made to www.hadassah.org or by contacting 800-928-0685.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 27, 2020.
