David Connelly
David Paul Connelly
David Paul Connelly passed away peacefully in St. Michael's, MD on July 1, 2020. He is survived by his children, Kevin (Paige), Chris (Liz), Tim (Mary Bradtke), Mary Thomson (Graeme), Elizabeth, Patrick; and grandchildren, Carter, Mary Claire, David, Elizabeth, Ian, and Tessa; and his former wife Angela Connelly. He was preceded in death by his first wife Joan and son Tommy. Dave was a native Washingtonian who grew up in Silver Spring, attended St John's College High School and Mount St Mary's College. He spent over 50 years in the area as a financial adviser. He loved spending time with his family, having lunch with his boys and making sure no one was alone at Happy Hour. His retirement was spent mostly in Palm Coast, FL with his beloved Annie in search of the perfect Cosmo. A private ceremony was held on July 8, 2020 and a Celebration (party) of Life will be held at a future date. For online condolences please visit:www.fhnfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 15, 2020.
