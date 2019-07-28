The Washington Post

DAVID CURTIS

Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John United Missionary Baptist Church
6343 13th St
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John United Missionary Baptist Church
6343 13th St.
View Map
Notice
DAVID J. CURTIS (Age 64)  
DC Firefighter (Ret.)  

Of Washington, DC, departed this earthly life on Monday, July 22, 2019. .He leaves cherished memories with his wife, Pamela; his beautiful daughter, Charisse Curtis; his loving son, Sean Curtis; his sister, Jacqueline Hough. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. John United Missionary Baptist Church, 6343 13th St., NW, Washington, DC. Visitation 10 a.m. Service 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please pay forward an act of kindness. Arrangements by McGUIRE.
Published in The Washington Post on July 28, 2019
