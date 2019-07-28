DAVID J. CURTIS (Age 64)
DC Firefighter (Ret.)
Of Washington, DC, departed this earthly life on Monday, July 22, 2019. .He leaves cherished memories with his wife, Pamela; his beautiful daughter, Charisse Curtis; his loving son, Sean Curtis; his sister, Jacqueline Hough. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. John United Missionary Baptist Church, 6343 13th St., NW, Washington, DC. Visitation 10 a.m. Service 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please pay forward an act of kindness. Arrangements by McGUIRE.