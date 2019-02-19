David S. Davidson
Former chief judge of the National Labor Relations Board and former board chair of both Mobile Med and the Commission on Social Action of Reform Judaism, passed away on February 17, 2019. Davidson, of North Bethesda, was born on April 24, 1927. A native of Springfield, Massachusetts, Davidson served in the Navy during World War II
. He graduated from Yale College in 1948 and Yale Law School in 1951. As a Yale undergraduate, he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. Davidson joined the National Labor Relations Board as an attorney in 1952, where he eventually became an administrative law judge. A fierce advocate for social justice, Davidson held, in addition to his service as chair, leadership positions at the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism and Mobile Med, which provides health care to low-income residents of Montgomery County. In 2005, friends of Davidson and his late wife, Dorothy Mulitz Davidson, created a scholarship fund in their name to help students interested in public service pay for college. Davidson, 91, was loved by many friends and family, who cherished his wisdom, compassion and commitment to always helping others. He will be sorely missed. Davidson was predeceased by his first wife Judge Rita Davidson, the first woman appointed to the Maryland Court of Appeals; second wife Dorothy Davidson; and daughter Minna Davidson. He is survived by his son Leo Davidson; son-in-law Craig Ludwig; step daughter Toni Cortellessa; grandchildren Rachel Ludwig, Melissa Ludwig, Eric Cortellessa and Lauren Cortellessa. A funeral service will be held at Temple Emanuel in Kensington, Maryland, on Tuesday, February 19 at 11 a.m. Davidson's family will sit shiva in the Party Room at the Whitley Park Condos at 5450 Whitley Park Terrace, Bethesda, MD 20814, on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m., and Temple Emanuel on Thursday at 7 p.m. Contributions can be made to Mobile Med, the David and Dorothy Multiz Davidson Endowed Scholarship Fund at Montgomery College, or Temple Emanuel.