

DAVID KIRK DAVIDSON (Age 85)



Of Bethesda, MD and Carmel, CA, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Sandra Van Fossen and cherished father of Sam, Josh (Trisha), and Matt (Lucinda) Davidson. He also leaves behind his admiring step-children John and Susan, Allison and Michael, and Gar and Laurie and 15 loving grandchildren. Kirk was born in Sioux City, Iowa and attended both Princeton and Harvard before moving to California to raise his family and build a chain of women's clothing stores. He had a second career for 25 years as a professor of business ethics at Mt. St. Mary's in Emmitsburg, MD. He volunteered through his church and Princeton Alumni Corps and is the author of two books on business ethics. The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 6701 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase, MD 20815. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to Manna Food Center, 9311 Gaither Rd., Gaithersburg, MD 20877.