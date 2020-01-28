

DAVID MICHAEL DILLON



Died on January 24, 2020 at his home in Hallandale, FL. Beloved and loving husband of Cindy Schram Dillon, David was born in Washington, DC on September 9, 1954. He was a devoted son of Katherine and the late Timothy Dillon. Wonderful dad to Kate Dillon Hester (Travis), Sharon Federico and stepson Brian Valenta. Proudest as grandfather to Timothy Federico, Abigail Hester, and Dillon Hester. Best brother to James, Brian, Helen, Jane, Mark, Lisa, Anthony, Abigail and Katherine. An avid and talented handicapper David was beyond thrilled, as part owner, to be in the Winner's Circle at the Kentucky Derby with "Animal Kingdom." Before his long battle with prostate cancer David was a keen bicycle rider, hockey player and peewee hockey coach. David's career as a Controller at major hotels took him to Charlotte, Louisville, Bahamas, Virgin Islands, and Chicago. A kind, generous and gentle man David will be remembered and missed. Funeral services are pending.