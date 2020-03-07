

David Allan Donley

"Dave" (Age 65)



A U.S. Navy veteran of Kensington, MD, departed this life peacefully on March 3, 2020. Born in Santa Ana, CA, Dave resided in Kensington for the past 40 years, where he built a home with his wife Tess and a successful contracting business. Dave shared the gifts of his love and skills with everyone he knew; he was known as "Uncle Dave" and brother to his extended Ken-Gar family. Everyone was someone to him; he found value in every person and in the blessings of everyday life. Dave will always reside in the hearts of his wife Tess; brothers-in-law Jack, Kevin, Tom and Steve; his sisters-in-law Ann Marie, Karen, Peggy and Michele; nieces and nephews Michelle, Malachy, Khoury, Dylan, Kevin, Meredith, Meghan, Theresa, Nicole, Mikhael and Louise; grand-nieces and nephews Aiden, Liam, Sam, Tatum, Logan, Grant, Scarlett, Elise, Jaclyn and Jake, his Ken-Gar family, goddaughters Jennifer and Lauren and friends. We wish Dave love and adventures on his flight home, where he joins his beloved grandparents George and Bernice Davis and his most faithful canine companions, Cheyenne and Skipper. No service.