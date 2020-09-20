1/
DAVID DONOVAN III
1957 - 2020
David Cornelius Donovan III  July 16, 1957 - September 15, 2020  
David passed away on Tuesday, September 15,2020 at Reston Hospital surrounded by his family. He was the son of David C. Donovan II and Elizabeth Ann (Curtin). He is survived by his wife, Renee (Farrell) and sons, David (22) and Aidan (20) also sister, Elizabeth McLeod. A mass of Christian burial will be on Saturday, October 3, at 11 a.m. at Christ the Redeemer Church in Sterling, VA. Arrangements are through Adams-Green Funeral Home and a complete obituary can be found on their website at www.adamsgreen.com .

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Church
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA 20170
(703) 437-1764
