David passed away on Tuesday, September 15,2020 at Reston Hospital surrounded by his family. He was the son of David C. Donovan II and Elizabeth Ann (Curtin). He is survived by his wife, Renee (Farrell) and sons, David (22) and Aidan (20) also sister, Elizabeth McLeod. A mass of Christian burial will be on Saturday, October 3, at 11 a.m. at Christ the Redeemer Church in Sterling, VA. Arrangements are through Adams-Green Funeral Home and a complete obituary can be found on their website at