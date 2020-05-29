

DAVID DOUGHTERY

On May 19, 2020, David Dougherty, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 86. He was born in Towson, Maryland in 1933 to Alice Abbott and David Dougherty. In 1961, he married Beverly Ameduri, and they had two daughters. His education included a B.S. from Washington College, an M.B.A. from the University of Rochester, and a J.D. from the University of Maryland. Outside of education and work, he was a competitive racecar driver, avid skier, and international traveler.His professional career spanned decades and continents. As a patent lawyer, he served in key roles for two Fortune 500 Companies and also in international law firms. He presented seminars to professional and academic audiences in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and South America. Most recently, he served as keynote speaker for meetings at Middle Eastern universities in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.David's professional life also included authorship. He wrote From Technical Professional to Corporate Manager and From Technical Professional to Entrepreneur. Serving on two US government/industry delegations to Eastern Europe and Russia, he was contributing author to US/USSR Technology and Patents and US/Eastern Europe Technology and Patents. David is survived by his wife, Beverly, his daughters, Elisa Metzger (Michael) and Karen Buchholz, and five grandchildren. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Washington College, Chestertown Maryland.



