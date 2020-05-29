DAVID DOUGHTERY
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DAVID DOUGHTERY  
On May 19, 2020, David Dougherty, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 86. He was born in Towson, Maryland in 1933 to Alice Abbott and David Dougherty. In 1961, he married Beverly Ameduri, and they had two daughters. His education included a B.S. from Washington College, an M.B.A. from the University of Rochester, and a J.D. from the University of Maryland. Outside of education and work, he was a competitive racecar driver, avid skier, and international traveler.His professional career spanned decades and continents. As a patent lawyer, he served in key roles for two Fortune 500 Companies and also in international law firms. He presented seminars to professional and academic audiences in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and South America. Most recently, he served as keynote speaker for meetings at Middle Eastern universities in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.David's professional life also included authorship. He wrote From Technical Professional to Corporate Manager and From Technical Professional to Entrepreneur. Serving on two US government/industry delegations to Eastern Europe and Russia, he was contributing author to US/USSR Technology and Patents and US/Eastern Europe Technology and Patents. David is survived by his wife, Beverly, his daughters, Elisa Metzger (Michael) and Karen Buchholz, and five grandchildren. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Washington College, Chestertown Maryland.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved