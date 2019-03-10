Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID DRAKE.



DAVID LEAMAN DRAKE



On Friday, February 22, 2019, David passed away peacefully surrounded by family. David will be forever remembered by his children, Becky Bendure, David Drake II, and Deletra Schamle. He will also be fondly remembered by his eight grandchildren, Richard, Rebecca, Zachary, Ashley, Leah, Josephine, Charles and Matthew, as well as his great-grandson, James. David was predeceased by his wife, Barbara.

David was born in Brunswick, Maine on March 1, 1932. He served his country for many years as a Civil Servant with the Naval Research Lab, as well as a wide variety of other government agencies in Washington, DC. In addition to his work at NRL, he loved to teach, spending many years teaching the art of silver- smith ing in Rockville, Maryland. His interests were wide and varied and he loved nothing more than a problem to fix.He was an amazing, humble and intelligent man who touched the lives of many people from every walk of life.

A Celebration of Life for David will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Jaycees Hall located at 6907 Oxon Hill Road, Maryland, at 1 p.m.