Passed away on April 2, 2019 at his home in Chevy Chase. Mr. Duberman was born on August 20, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY, to Russian Jewish immigrants. His family moved to Mobile, AL, where he attended Murphy High School, class of 1945. He graduated from the University of Alabama and then the University of Paris, where he became proficient in French. He received a Master's degree from Johns Hopkins University and a doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania with concentrations in history, economics, political science and American Studies. He married Inger Borgmar, a native of Gothenberg, Sweden, in 1958. She joined him when he served overseas in Paris, Rabat, Stockholm and Bonn with the CIA. They continued to visit Stockholm regularly for many years. Over the span of 50 years, they collected cloisonné and bronzes dating from the 14th to 18th century, as well as other Asian art. In 2015, they donated their extensive collection to the Mobile Museum of Art, where it is on permanent display. In retirement, Mr. Duberman continued to travel and volunteered at Chevy Chase At Home, where he was a member of the Communications Committee. He was a frequent participant in DACOR's Weekly Discussion Group on Current International Events. His wife predeceased him on August 25, 2015. He is survived by his sister Iris Duberman Stein and her family. A memorial service was held on May 11, 2919. Memorial donations can be made to Premier Homecare, a division of the Jewish Social Services Agency, Rockville, or to Chevy Chase At Home. You may send condolences to Iris and Ben Stein, 12 Brookland Drive, Cartersville, GA 30120.

