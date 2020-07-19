DAVID DUSTIN



DAVID G. DUSTIN

Died peacefully on June 30, 2020, age 67, at his home in Arlington, Virginia. David was born on March 1, 1953 in California to Mildred G Dustin and George M Dustin. He graduated from West Springfield High School and attended Virginia Commonwealth University and served in the National Guard. David had a distinguished career as a stockbroker with Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo. He was an avid reader, political junkie, a great conversationalist, and enjoyed spending his free time in Annapolis with friends.He is survived by his brother Daniel Dustin, of North Carolina, brother Donald Dustin and his wife, Janet, of North Carolina, their son Donald Dustin, Jr and wife, Jessica, and two grandnieces, Addison and Abigail, of Oklahoma, his brother Dennis Dustin and his wife, Beth, and two nieces, Rachael and Sarah, of Maryland. Services to be held at a future date.



