

David Downing Duvall, Jr.



Born on October 14, 1966, to David Downing Duvall, Sr. and Catherine Lyles Duvall, in Washington, DC, and passed away on May 16, 2020, at the age of 53.

David grew up on a tobacco farm in Croom, MD and then, pursuing a career in cooking, he graduated from the Baltimore International Culinary College, and became a chef at the Polo Grill in Baltimore. David was the chef and Kitchen Manager at Rips Country Inn, in Bowie, MD for close to 15 years, and also catered many events over the years with his independent catering company. David was currently working as a chef, kitchen manager and Registered Dietician at Foundations Adult Day Care in Linthicum, MD

David will be remembered for his deep love of family, his tremendous sense of humor, his endless desire for antiques, and his passion for cooking delicious food in abundant amounts for his family and friends.

David is predeceased by his father, David D. Duvall Sr., and is survived by his mother, Catherine L. Duvall; and two sisters, Priscilla W. Duvall (Susan Frye), and Elizabeth L. Duvall (LaMont Hall)

Friends and family may attend a viewing at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy (Rte. 3 South), Bowie, MD on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. Due to current covid conditions please be aware that only 10 people at a time may be admitted.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Thomas's Episcopal Church in Upper Marlboro, MD in Friday May 22, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Thomas's Church, 14300 St Thomas Church Rd., Upper Marlboro, MD 20772