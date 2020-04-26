

David K. Edminster



Died peacefully March 31, 2020 at Ingleside in Washington at age 88 of a stroke.

Along with his identical twin brother he was born on June 20, 1931 in Ithaca New York to Edith and Frank Edminster. He attended school

outside of Philadelphia and graduated from Cornell with the Class of 1953. He served in the Army in Vienna during post-war occupied Austria.

David retired from the State Department in 1987 after 26 years in the Foreign Service having held foreign posts in Bangkok, Thailand,

Germany's then capital Bonn, and as American Consul General in Dusseldorf, following which he was awarded Germany's Distinguished Service Cross (VerdienstKreuz,1 Klasse). Gifted in languages, he later worked for the State Department performing consecutive and simultaneous interpreting. He also did translations for Der Spiegel.

An enthusiastic amateur violin and viola player, he joined chamber groups both during his posts abroad and in Washington.

Predeceased by his twin brother, he is survived by his wife, Elizabeth of 57 years, his daughter, Rebekah Weisskopf of Washington, his son, Steven Edminster of Takoma Park MD, his niece, Julia Edminster of Vienna Austria, and four grandchildren. A memorial service will be at a later time.