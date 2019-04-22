DAVID G. EPSTEIN,
Colonel , USA (Ret.)
Passed away April 13, 2019. Born in St. Louis, MO on October 6, 1937, he graduated from high school in Chicago, IL. He was commissioned as a Regular Army
Military Police Lieutenant upon graduation from Michigan State University in 1959. He served on active duty for over nine years including service in Germany and Vietnam. Upon leaving active duty he entered the Army Reserve, serving an additional 21 years, retiring as a full Colonel. He continued his education at Michigan State, receiving two master's degrees and a Ph.D. He also graduation from the US Army War College at Carlisle Barracks Pennsylvania. His civilian career was centered on law enforcement and included service as Chief of Police in Savannah, GA; Assistant Director of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center at Brunswick, GA and 13 years a Chief of the Training Division, Anti-Terrorism Assistance Program, Bureau of Diplomatic Security, US Department of State in Washington, DC. In this capacity, he served in Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Yemen, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia, Qatar, Bahrain, Greece, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Peru, among other places. He was a member of the Jewish War Veterans of the USA, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Military Officers Association of America and the International Association of Chiefs of Police. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rose and Joseph Epstein, who were immigrants from Europe. He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia (Evan) Friel; grandchildren, Kayleigh and Rhett Friel; his longtime companion, Christine Toft and sister, Faye Marcus, of Rockford, IL. A service with military honors will be conducted at 11:15 a.m. on April 23, 2019 at Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego, CA.