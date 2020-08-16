1/1
DAVID EVANS
DAVID H. EVANS  
Of Alexandria, VA, died August 9, 2020. Born in Huntington, NY, the son of the late Eleanor Ershler Evans and Bruce H. Evans. Dave attended Eastmoor High School in Columbus, OH, before graduating from Miami University in 1975, where he met his wife Teresa. Dave was President and Co-founder of La Prima Food Group. An ethical capitalist, Dave created a company dedicated to taking care of its employees. Dave was active in many local organizations, including United Community, BFCDS (Burgundy Farm Country Day School) and FHYAA (Fort Hunt Youth Athletic Association). Dave surrounded himself with his girls, wife Teresa; daughters Elizabeth, Margaret, and Madeline (his BFF); and granddaughter, Eleanor, who survive him along with his sister Leslie; brothers Peter and Jonathan; and their families. Contributions in his memory can be made to unitedcommunity.org. Services will be private.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Demaine Funeral Home
520 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
7035490074
