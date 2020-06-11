DAVID FALK
David Sagal Falk passed away on June 10, 2020 in his Greenbelt home. Born September 10, 1932 in New York City, David was Acting Assistant Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, and Professor and Associate Chairman of the Physics Department, at the University of Maryland. He is remembered and loved by his wife Nancy Falk, brother Stanley (and family), children Birgit Sharp (Ron) and Sam Falk (Kelly), and four grandchildren Elias, Dylan, Bailey, and Zoe. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Trees may be planted in his memory by visiting www.americanforests.org/
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 11, 2020.