

David James Fielder (Age 60)



David is finally at peace. He passed away early Sunday morning, May 17, 2020 - now strong and walking tall. David was a gentle soul and much loved by all that knew him.

He is survived by his mother and father, Joyce Taylor and David Berton Fielder, Jr.; sisters, Cynthia Brenneman (John), Sandra Thompson (Tom), and Laura Wagner Holmes, and several nieces and nephews. Also, David will surely be missed by his house brothers and the wonderful caregivers that have known him throughout the years.

Due to the current restrictions, burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution be made to the ARC of Prince George's County - 1401 McCormick Dr., Largo, MD 20774.