DAVID A. FIKE
Regional Inspector General, dies at 92 on March 11, 2019. David graduated from Dartmouth college and the University of Wisconsin Law School. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as a Marine Corps officer, serving with distinction in the Korean conflict
, earning the Bronze Star
for valor. Subsequent to the war, he pursued a career in federal law enforcement, rising through the ranks to the position of Regional Inspector General of the USDA. His rare combination of intellect, humility, integrity and tact set an example for all. David is survived by his loving wife Shirley, his sons David, Kevin, Adam and Johnnie, his daughters Darlina, Brenda and Sherri, with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Russel Mitchell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 609, 1450 Wilkes St., Alexandria, VA. 22314. Attn: William A. Jones, Post Commander. David was a life member and former Judge Advocate for Post 609. Services private.