David G. Forgione, Sr.
Passed away February 25, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Theodora "Teddie" Forgione, five children; 15 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; a host of other relatives and friends. The Family will receive friends at Trinity Episcopal Church, 14515 Church St., Upper Marlboro, Maryland 20773 on Saturday March 9, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon. Interment Private. Service entrusted to Adams Funeral Home P.A. Aquasco, MD.