

David H. Fram



On August 8, 2019, David H. Fram, age 82, of Reston, VA, died of complications of renal failure and lymphoma. A Psychiatrist who specialized for over 50 years in the treatment of substance abuse, he leaves behind his devoted wife of 42 years, Carol Weissenberg Fram, and four loving children, Miranda (Devorah), Paul (Maryah), Jonathan (Elizabeth) and Mia (Joshua). He also leaves six adoring grandchildren: Noah, Maddie Rae, Lena, Makaela, Luca, and Anya. Funeral services will be held on August 11, 10 a.m., at Northern Virginia Hebrew Congregation, 1441 Wiehle Ave., Reston, VA, with burial following at King David Cemetery in Falls Church. The family will be observing Shiva at the family home on Sunday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and on Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Donations may be made to the Music Fund at the Northern Virginia Hebrew Congregation.