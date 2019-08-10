The Washington Post

DAVID FRAM

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID FRAM.
Service Information
Northern Virginia Hebrew Schl
1441 Wiehle Ave
Reston, VA 20190
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Northern Virginia Hebrew Congregation
1441 Wiehle Ave
Reston, VA
View Map
Shiva
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
at the family home
Shiva
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
at the family home
Shiva
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
at the family home
Shiva
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
at the family home
Shiva
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
at the family home
Notice
Send Flowers

 

David H. Fram  

On August 8, 2019, David H. Fram, age 82, of Reston, VA, died of complications of renal failure and lymphoma. A Psychiatrist who specialized for over 50 years in the treatment of substance abuse, he leaves behind his devoted wife of 42 years, Carol Weissenberg Fram, and four loving children, Miranda (Devorah), Paul (Maryah), Jonathan (Elizabeth) and Mia (Joshua). He also leaves six adoring grandchildren: Noah, Maddie Rae, Lena, Makaela, Luca, and Anya. Funeral services will be held on August 11, 10 a.m., at Northern Virginia Hebrew Congregation, 1441 Wiehle Ave., Reston, VA, with burial following at King David Cemetery in Falls Church. The family will be observing Shiva at the family home on Sunday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and on Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Donations may be made to the Music Fund at the Northern Virginia Hebrew Congregation.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.