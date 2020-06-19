David Francis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

David D Francis  
Lt. Col. David D. Francis (USMC Ret), passed away on June 15, 2020 and is now reunited with his beloved wife, Shirley K. Francis. Survived by his children, Timothy D. Francis (Pam), Juliana E. Francis and Kerry (Francis) Caito (Steve). Grandchildren, Timothy D. Francis II (Gogi), Ryan D. Francis (Candace), Zachary A. Caito (Stacey), Nicholas S. Caito (Marta) and Riley F. Caito (Lauren). Great-grandchildren, Taylor Francis, Ellie Caito, Jackson Caito, Camden Caito, Emery Caito and Claire Caito. A Citadel graduate, lifetime Marine, entrepreneur and IT Consultant. Dave lived and loved life to the fullest in the happiest state. A talented woodworker who loved the water and gardening. He loved all the time with family and friends at his Rehoboth Beach homestead. The door was always open with a warm and happy greeting. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations mailed to The Villa at Suffield Meadows, 6735 Suffield Lane, Warrenton, VA 20187. A Funeral Service will be at 11:30 a.m. at Moser Funeral Home with a private burial with military honors at Quantico National Cemetery following the service. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431. Online condolences can be made at: moserfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue
Warrenton, VA 20186
(540) 347-3431
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved