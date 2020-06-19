David Francis

Lt. Col. David D. Francis (USMC Ret), passed away on June 15, 2020 and is now reunited with his beloved wife, Shirley K. Francis. Survived by his children, Timothy D. Francis (Pam), Juliana E. Francis and Kerry (Francis) Caito (Steve). Grandchildren, Timothy D. Francis II (Gogi), Ryan D. Francis (Candace), Zachary A. Caito (Stacey), Nicholas S. Caito (Marta) and Riley F. Caito (Lauren). Great-grandchildren, Taylor Francis, Ellie Caito, Jackson Caito, Camden Caito, Emery Caito and Claire Caito. A Citadel graduate, lifetime Marine, entrepreneur and IT Consultant. Dave lived and loved life to the fullest in the happiest state. A talented woodworker who loved the water and gardening. He loved all the time with family and friends at his Rehoboth Beach homestead. The door was always open with a warm and happy greeting. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations mailed to The Villa at Suffield Meadows, 6735 Suffield Lane, Warrenton, VA 20187. A Funeral Service will be at 11:30 a.m. at Moser Funeral Home with a private burial with military honors at Quantico National Cemetery following the service. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431. Online condolences can be made at: