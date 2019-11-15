

David Haines Freeman (aGE 88)



professor emeritus at the University of Maryland, College Park, died in his sleep at Sibley Hospital in Washington, DC on October 28, 2019, where his family had gathered. The cause of death was lung cancer. A long-time resident of Maryland, Dave Freeman lived for 47 years in Potomac before downsizing with his wife to a condo in North Bethesda six years ago. Professor Freeman began his career at Washington State University, continued his research at the National Bureau of Standards, and returned to academia at the University of Maryland, where he did research and teaching for 25 years. Born in Rochester, New York on June 24, 1931, he graduated from the University of Rochester in 1952 with a B.S. in chemistry. He earned an M.S. in chemistry at Carnegie Institute (now Carnegie Mellon University), completed a Ph.D. in chemistry at M.I.T. in 1957 and did post-doctoral research there for two years. Dave Freeman enjoyed vigorous down-hill skiing, was an enthusiastic hiker, and for 30 years sailed his boats from Annapolis to Maine. In his retirement he taught photography classes, most recently in the Osher Life-Long Learning program at American University. Dave Freeman served as a vestry member and junior warden of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Bethesda. An active member of the Cosmos Club in Washington, DC since 1977, he served as chair of its arts and its photography committees. His survivors include Linda his wife for 63 years, his four children, Charles (Palm Beach Gardens, FL), Katherine (State College, PA), George (Palm Harbor, FL) and William (Silver Spring, MD), and his seven grandchildren.