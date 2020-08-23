1/1
DAVID GICKING
David S. Gicking  
Of Sykesville, MD passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020, at the age of 81. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Doris, sons, Robert and Paul, grandsons Robert, Michael, Brian, and Kevin and great-grandson, Brad.Raised in Hazleton, PA he was predeceased by his parents, Robert S. and Thelma K. Gicking and brother Robert K. Gicking.Dave graduated with degrees from Lafayette College and RPI. He spent the majority of his career with SAIC supporting programs for the U.S. Navy.Of all the things that brought him joy, nothing came close to his love for his family. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Lafayette College, Easton, PA or Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, Vienna, VA.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Haight Funeral Home
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
