Rev. DAVID THOMAS GLEASON
David passed peacefully at his home on June 18, 2018, age 94 in Evergreen, CO. Deeply loved by his family, he is survived by his wife, Janice (Clise); his son, Thomas; daughters, Veronica (Steven) Gindes and Melinda (Bart) Sperry; grand-children, Jeffrey, Jason, Alexa, Joshua; great-grandson, Levi; great-granddaughter, Daisy; brother, Peter; nieces, nephews and other caring relatives.
Born in Rochester, NY, David received his BA from the University of Rochester. He was ordained an Episcopal priest December 1952, Diocese of Rochester; Trinity Church, Geneva, NY. He served in the Diocese of Washington, DC from 1956 until his passing; St. Matthews, Seat Pleasant, MD; St. Johns, Olney, MD; Interfaith Chapel, Rossmoor-Leisure World, Silver Spring, MD. He was an Army 1st Lt in the signal corps in the China-Burma-India Theater during WWII
. He was devoted to his family and the Lord. He will be greatly missed.
Service at Fort Myer Old Post Chapel on May 20 at 9 a.m. Internment at Arlington National Cemetery. https://www.allveterans.com
/