The Washington Post

DAVID GLEASON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID GLEASON.
Service Information
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Fort Myer Old Post Chapel
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Rev. DAVID THOMAS GLEASON  

David passed peacefully at his home on June 18, 2018, age 94 in Evergreen, CO. Deeply loved by his family, he is survived by his wife, Janice (Clise); his son, Thomas; daughters, Veronica (Steven) Gindes and Melinda (Bart) Sperry; grand-children, Jeffrey, Jason, Alexa, Joshua; great-grandson, Levi; great-granddaughter, Daisy; brother, Peter; nieces, nephews and other caring relatives.
 
Born in Rochester, NY, David received his BA from the University of Rochester. He was ordained an Episcopal priest December 1952, Diocese of Rochester; Trinity Church, Geneva, NY. He served in the Diocese of Washington, DC from 1956 until his passing; St. Matthews, Seat Pleasant, MD; St. Johns, Olney, MD; Interfaith Chapel, Rossmoor-Leisure World, Silver Spring, MD. He was an Army 1st Lt in the signal corps in the China-Burma-India Theater during WWII. He was devoted to his family and the Lord. He will be greatly missed.
 
Service at Fort Myer Old Post Chapel on May 20 at 9 a.m. Internment at Arlington National Cemetery. https://www.allveterans.com/
Published in The Washington Post on May 4, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.