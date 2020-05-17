The Washington Post

DAVID "Dave" GOEHLER

David John Goehler "Dave"  

Of Alexandria, VA, passed away on April 30, 2020.
Dave is survived by his loving wife of 45 years-Joan Rzucidlo Goehler and their son, Stephen David Goehler (Meghan); and grandchildren, Mabel and Felix. He is also survived by his sister, Jay Douglass, and niece Wendy Talbot of Palm Beach, FL. Dave enjoyed retirement as the quintessential grandfather, known lovingly as "Papa".
Dave and his family attended Christ Church in Alexandria, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests on-line donations to the Memory Disorders Program at Georgetown University, Washington, DC (https://memory.georgetown.edu/make-a-gift
 
Services private. Arrangements have been made by Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home and for more information go to:
Published in The Washington Post on May 17, 2020
