

David M. Goldberg, Sr.

Passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 from complications due to Parkinson's Disease. At the time of his death, David and his wife Sandra were living in Denver, Colorado. David was born in Philadelphia, PA on January 15, 1938. In 1951, David moved to Washington DC, graduating from Anacostia High School in 1956. David earned a Bachelor's of Science in Chemistry from George Washington University in 1962. David's career spanned 35 years including work as a chemist for the American Chemical Society in Washington, DC, an administrator at the University of Virginia Chemistry Department in Charlottesville, VA and as chemical warfare analyst for several US intelligence agencies, including the CIA and DIA. In 1989, David served as a special liaison for the Office of the Secretary Defense at the Pentagon. One of David's most significant career accomplishments was a special assignment with the United Nation's Special Commission to inspect Iraq's weapons of mass destruction capabilities, traveling multiple times to Iraq to inspect potential WMD sites following the first Gulf War. David's final assignment was a branch chief working for the US Army National Ground Intelligence Center in Charlottesville, VA. In 1996, David retired from the federal government finally settling in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. In Steamboat, David was an active member of the Yampa Valley Singers and the Colorado Democratic Party. David is survived by wife Sandra; his sons David Jr. and Daniel; his four grandchildren, Kailee, Garrett, Mason and Hayden and his brother Richard Goldberg. He will be dearly missed. A memorial service is being planned for Spring 2021 in the DC area.



