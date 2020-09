Or Copy this URL to Share

David S. Gomez "Tex" (Age 61)

Passed away on September 8, 2020. He is survived by his partner, Ernest O. Faska, Jr., of Washington, DC; his mother, Isabel Gomez of Fort Stockton, Texas; and sister Irma G. Patton, Jeff Patton; and nieces Hannah and Holly Patton of Magnolia, Texas, a suburb of Houston, Texas. Services private.



