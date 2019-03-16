DAVID GOODNIGHT

David L. Goodnight  

Died on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was the husband of Patricia Goodnight; the father of Lisa Goodnight (Lex Sturdivant); and the grandfather of Willard Alexander Sturdivant IV and Tyler Junot Sturdivant. He leaves behind a host of loving family members and friends. Viewing from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20904. Interment 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, Parklawn Memorial Park and Menorah Gardens, 12800 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20853.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 16, 2019
