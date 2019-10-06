

David Bruce Grass, MD



David B. Grass, 71, of McLean, Virginia, passed away on September 13, 2019, after a long illness. Born in Syracuse, New York, David attended Clarke University in Massachusetts and earned his Doctor of Medicine degree at SUNY Downstate. He began practicing neurology in Hartford, Connecticut, in the late '70s, and moved to Northern Virginia in 1985 to join The Neurology Center of Fairfax.

A highly respected physician, David practiced medicine with compassion and dedication; for many years, he was recognized as one of the DC area's "Top Doctors" by Washingtonian magazine. He continued working with his colleagues in the medical community until his retirement in 2005.

In his later years, David played golf, read extensively, and enjoyed all types of music. He took advantage of having more time to spend with family and friends and even had the opportunity to serve as an expert adviser for several medical thrillers that became best sellers.

David is survived by his wife, Ellen; daughters, Lauren and Julie; and two sisters, Judith Palmer Glantz and Suzanne McNulty, who live in the Boston area. A gathering of family and friends will be held in the near future.