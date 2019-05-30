DAVID T. GRAY, SR.
On Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Cassandra Gray; father of David, Jr., Nicole, LaKisha and Kenya. Also survived by 13 grandchilldren; six great-grandchildren; parents-in-love, Leroy and Evelyn Mack; brother of Mary, Louise and Frances; five brothers-in-love; three sisters-in-love and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, May 31, 2019, 10 a.m. until time of funeral service 11 a.m. at Carolina Missionary Baptist Church, 9901 Allentown Rd., Ft. Washington, MD 20744. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. Service by Slocum PA. (301)979-8818 .