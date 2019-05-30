The Washington Post

DAVID GRAY Sr.

Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carolina Missionary Baptist Church
9901 Allentown Rd
Ft. Washington, DC
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Carolina Missionary Baptist Church
9901 Allentown Rd
Ft. Washington, DC
DAVID T. GRAY, SR.  

On Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Cassandra Gray; father of David, Jr., Nicole, LaKisha and Kenya. Also survived by 13 grandchilldren; six great-grandchildren; parents-in-love, Leroy and Evelyn Mack; brother of Mary, Louise and Frances; five brothers-in-love; three sisters-in-love and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, May 31, 2019, 10 a.m. until time of funeral service 11 a.m. at Carolina Missionary Baptist Church, 9901 Allentown Rd., Ft. Washington, MD 20744. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. Service by Slocum PA. (301)979-8818 .
Published in The Washington Post on May 30, 2019
