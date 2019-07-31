

David Emory Groff (Age 65)



Of Millsboro, DE and formerly of Bethesda, MD passed away on July 26, 2019, at his home with his wife, Sandy by his side.

Dave was born September 10, 1953 in Bethesda, MD to the late Emory L. Groff and Twila DeMeio Groff, who survives him. He attended St. Bartholomew Catholic School and St. John's College High School.

Dave spent his career in construction and recently retired. His joys in life were running, the Redskins, Maryland Basketball and music.

Dave will be remembered as quite the gentleman with the motto "because nice matters".

Dave is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sandra Mealy Groff; his sisters, Kathy Groff Aitcheson (Don) Ft. Mill, SC, Nancie Groff Mackintosh (Andy) Adamstown, MD; and brother Steve Groff (Sharon) Darnestown, MD. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, Sandy's family and lifelong friends.

A special thank you to Delaware Hospice for their caring and comfort.

