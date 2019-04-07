Notice Guest Book View Sign

BACHHUBER DAVID H. BACHHUBER, M.D. Dr. David Harold Bachhuber, of Potomac, MD, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. David was 87. Born in Madison, WI, to Effie and Harold Bachhuber, David followed his father into medicine, graduating from Marquette University School of Medicine. He entered the Air Force in 1959 and served as a Captain and Field Hospital Commander at Homestead Air Force Base. There he met his mentor, who encouraged him to finish his residency at Georgetown University Hospital. In DC, he met and married his love, Betty Lee (nee Cissel), a pediatric nurse. David had a distinguished career in medicine, first as a Clinical Instructor of Surgery at Georgetown University, and then as General Surgeon at Sibley Memorial Hospital where he rose to Chairman, Department of Surgery and received numerous accolades, including Physician of the Year and 3 Chairs for Service from the Medical Staff. He was also Medical Officer at the Department of State for 33 years and was in private practice with his good friend, Dr. Maurice Casey. David was respected and beloved by the many talented physicians, nurses and staff that he worked alongside at Sibley (the O.R., the old 6 West, and Administration.) He retired in 1998 to focus on his family. David is survived by his wife, Lee of 56 years and three daughters, Lisa (Chris Flynn) of Chevy Chase, MD, Stefanie of Washington, DC, and Julie (Deb DeNure) of McFarland, WI. His two brothers and a sister preceded him in death. He was a beloved Pop Pop to Lilli, David and Collin Flynn. For nearly 25 years, he set an example of responsibility and unconditional love for them. Whether you knew him as Dave, dad, Dr. Dave, King David, Dr. B, or Pop Pop, you knew him as a man who truly cared about his patients and loved his family foremost. He was strong-willed and determined, but also a man of honor, love, and dedication. The family would like to thank David's caregivers, Esther and Reggie, for their love, patience, and exceptional compassion, and all of the nurses, doctors and colleagues at Sibley for their decades of friendship and care. A private service will be held in WI. The family would appreciate any stories and memories be sent to Julie Bachhuber, 5702 Glenway Street, McFarland, WI 53558. Memorial contributions may be made to Sibley Memorial Hospital Foundation, 5255 Loughboro Road, NW, Washington, DC 20016. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com

