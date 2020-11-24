

DAVID ISADORE HABERMAN Lawyer & Mediator

David Isadore Haberman, 94, died November 22, 2020. Born and raised in Baltimore, MD, David graduated Baltimore City College High School in 1942. He served in the Army Air Force as a radio operator from 1944 to 1946. David graduated from George Washington University Law School in 1953 and served until 1972 as a Justice Department antitrust trial attorney. In 1974 he testified before the SenateForeign Relations Subcommittee investigating the role of the oil cartel during the Middle-East Oil Crisis. David became an early pioneer of automated litigation-support with his invention, development, and demonstration of one of the first prototypes to integrate micrographic documentimaging, and electronic information-storage-and-retrieval technologies. Between 1972 and 1974 he was Public Defender for indigent, civilly committed patients at Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in Washington, DC. From 1974 until his retirement in 1981, he was a trial attorney with the Federal Trade Commission Bureau of Competition. In 1988 David became a family mediator, serving regularly with the DC and Prince George's County Courts while maintaining a limited private mediation practice. He spent several years volunteering for a number of community organizations in Greenbelt, MD. Since 2007 he has lived in Laurel, MD with his wife, Virginia Haberman. He is also survived by his beloved family: his children Barry Keller (Anna), Valerie Hughes, his step-son, John McClure (Tammy), his sister Charlotte (Shani) Lerner and his nieces, Beth Hecht (David) and Laura Rashkin (Ian), and his nephew, Steven Land (Deborah). In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the ACLU. Private burial will be at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, MD.



