DAVID HALL

HALL DAVID M. HALL Brigadier General US Air Force (Ret.) Of Saginaw, Michigan, David M. Hall, 91, died on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Covenant Harrison Hospital. Out of concern for the health and well-being of family and friends, a private funeral service was held at the Evans & Browne's Funeral Home shortly thereafter. Born June 21, 1928 in Gary, Indiana, David, the younger son of Alfred and Grace Hall, is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Jacqueline Branch Hall of Saginaw, Michigan; a son, Gary Hall (Jamie) of South Bend, Indiana; three grandchildren, Hayes Hall (Jamie) of Gilbert, Arizona, Haley Hall of Los Angeles, California, and Julia Hall of South Bend, Indiana; and a niece, Grace Jean Hall of Atlanta, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Hansel Hall; and his son, Glen D. Hall (Lisa). David graduated from Roosevelt High School in Gary, Indiana in 1946 and then attended Howard University in Washington, DC. Following graduation in 1951with a degree in Finance, David enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After receipt of his commission in June 1953 as a second lieutenant through the Air Force Officer Candidate School, David served in a variety of career fields, including supply, accounting and finance, and as an instructor in the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps program. In 1958, while stationed at Oxnard Air Force Base, California, David cross-trained into the data processing career field. Upon return from a posting in Germany, David met Jacqueline V. Branch in Washington, DC. They married on April 30, 1960. Together, they spent over 20 years raising their family at various Air Force bases throughout the world. Immediately after their marriage, David and Jackie were posted to Clark Air Base, Philippines. Then two years later, they returned to the U.S. where David served as an assistant professor of aerospace science in the Reserve Officer Training Corps program at the Agricultural and Technical State Univer sity of North Carolina. During this posting, David completed his Masters degree in Education. Later, he served at Ubon Thai Air Force Base, Thailand as comptroller of the 8th Tactical Wing, and at the Air Force Accounting, and Finance Center in Denver, Colorado as chief of the Computer Operations Division. In March 1971, David was assigned to Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, where he served first as chief of the Computer Operations Division, and then as an assistant in the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Personnel. Four years later, David was promoted to base commander. Then the next year, he was assigned to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio where he eventually became the deputy chief of staff, comptroller, Air Force Logistics Command. He was promoted to brigadier general on August 1, 1980. His military decorations and awards include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, and Air Force Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster. After his retirement from the Air Force on May 31, 1983, David and Jackie settled in Saginaw, Michigan where he taught management and business at Northwood University, served as Executive-in-Residence at Saginaw Valley State University, and consulted on business and leadership. Three years later, he received his Ph.D. in Business Administration and Management. In 2007, David published a book, ABC's of Leadership, which identified the 26 traits that make better leaders. Then two years later, a book he co-authored, Dare to Be Different, was published. In addition to his post-retirement career, David became active in numerous community organizations and institutions, including the Bethel A.M.E Church, the Saginaw Community Foundation, the Castle Museum of Saginaw County, the NAACP (Life Member), Masons (33rd degree), and the First State Bank as a founder and board member. David also held membership in two national fraternities, Kappa Alpha Psi, which promotes community service through social engagement, and Delta Sigma Pi, which prepares business students for professional success by instilling the values of service and principled leadership. In his spare time, David enjoyed Sudoku puzzles and reading, but he absolutely loved to travel. Before his death, he had traveled all over the United States and to 41 countries. General Hall will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with military honors on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. Because of covid-19, the number of interment attendees have been restricted by Arlington National Cemetery. Therefore, the family requests that you notify us via landline at 202-723-5596, no later than Wednesday, September 30, 2020, if you plan to attend David's burial.



