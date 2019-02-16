Notice Guest Book View Sign

HANSEN David Walter Hansen Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the age of 75. Dave was born on November 30, 1943 to Walter and Mary Hansen in Washington, PA. He attended Penn State University where he studied aerospace engineering. After college, he moved to Long Beach, CA where he worked at McDonnell Douglas selling airplanes. He met his wife Barbara through good family friends and they were engaged three weeks later. After moving to VA in 1975 with their two young children, Jason and Jennifer, they adopted Molly from South Korea in 1978. Dave continued his work in the airplane business working for both Fokker Aircraft USA and Airbus North America in both sales and marketing until retirement. One of his proudest achievements was being part of the team that completed Fokker's largest deal (worth 5 billion dollars) selling 150 F100s to American Airlines. Dave and his teams sold billions of dollars worth of aircraft during his career. Dave retired in 2006 and spent a lot of his time reading, traveling with Barbara, volunteering at the local library, organizing his church's food pantry, volunteering for the civic association, preparing meals and feeding the homeless at a local shelter, walking his dog Pete, and spending a lot of time with his children and grandchildren. He had a great interest in classic cars and had an impressive model car collection. He was a big fan of Penn State football and loved to watch his kids and grandkids play their various sports. Dave and Barbara took an Alaskan cruise just a few years ago, which completed his visits to all 50 states. Dave is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Barbara, who just passed away on July 15, 2018. Dave leaves behind his loving children, Jason (Stefanie), Jennifer Solomon (Patrick), Molly Good (Jason), and his older brother, Jim Hansen (Sharon). He also had nine grandchildren, Rachael, Emilie, Gabriele, Tyler, Nathan, Jessica, Natalie, Caitlin, and Evan. Pete, his beagle, will miss the daily walks they took together. Dave will be tremendously missed by all that knew him, but especially by his family. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service celebrating Dave's life on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Providence Presbyterian Church in Fairfax, VA at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to "Rise Against Hunger," checks can be made out to PPC and mailed to Providence Presbyterian Church. Please indicate "In memory of David Hansen/RAH" in memo line. Or, donations can be made in his name to Bailey's Crossroads Homeless Shelter at New Hope Housing 8407 E Richmond Hwy Alexandria, VA 22309. Please indicate for Bailey's Crossroads Shelter in memory of David Hansen. Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 16, 2019

