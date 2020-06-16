DAVID HARRIS
Of Leisure World, Silver Spring, MD passed away on June 14, 2020 at the age of 83. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Sara Harris. He was the devoted father of Stephen Harris and Ruth Wallace (Jonathan); and cherished grandfather of Danielle and Emma Wallace. David was a 1959 graduate of Cornell University and spent his entire government career of 38 years at NASA both at Goddard Space Flight Center and later at NASA Headquaters. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2 p.m. via Zoom. Shiva will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday via Zoom. Please contact office@tikvatisrael.org for further Zoom information. Contributions may be made to Tikvat Israel Congregation at 2200 Baltimore Rd., Rockville, MD 20851.


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 16, 2020.
