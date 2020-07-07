David Hurd

David Allen Hurd Sr. was born in Warren, OH, the first child of Max G. Hurd and Maree E. (Forney) Hurd. He earned a BS from Hiram College, served in the Air Force, and earned a MS from Indiana University. He worked as a Computer Systems Analyst for the Army. His lifelong love of music was best expressed through the part he played at the Folk Club of Reston-Herndon. Dave Hurd, Sr. passed away peacefully at home on July 2, 2020 at the age of 78, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Beth; brother John and family; children, Gail and Rod, and David Jr and Tiffany; stepchildren Richard and Ji, Kurt and Alison, and Brian; and eight grandchildren. Dave never wanted much fuss made about him, so we will not make much of one now. The family is hoping to hold a Celebration of Life in early August, to which all of his many friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Folk Club of Reston-Herndon to support their continuing operation, or to Blue Ridge Hospice who were invaluable in their kindness and care in his last days. Beth says weed-pulling is also welcome anytime. Please view obituaries and tribute wall at