David Hurd
David Allen Hurd, Sr.  
David Allen Hurd Sr. was born in Warren, OH, the first child of Max G. Hurd and Maree E. (Forney) Hurd. He earned a BS from Hiram College, served in the Air Force, and earned a MS from Indiana University. He worked as a Computer Systems Analyst for the Army. His lifelong love of music was best expressed through the part he played at the Folk Club of Reston-Herndon. Dave Hurd, Sr. passed away peacefully at home on July 2, 2020 at the age of 78, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Beth; brother John and family; children, Gail and Rod, and David Jr and Tiffany; stepchildren Richard and Ji, Kurt and Alison, and Brian; and eight grandchildren. Dave never wanted much fuss made about him, so we will not make much of one now. The family is hoping to hold a Celebration of Life in early August, to which all of his many friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Folk Club of Reston-Herndon to support their continuing operation, or to Blue Ridge Hospice who were invaluable in their kindness and care in his last days. Beth says weed-pulling is also welcome anytime. Please view obituaries and tribute wall atwww.ompsfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
