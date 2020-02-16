DAVID FRANKLIN JACKSON
David Franklin Jackson, age 96, peacefully transitioned on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC. Mr. Jackson was born on May 17, 1923 in Sedalia, MO and is survived by his son, Finley A. Jackson. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at The Church of our Savior Brookland, 1616 Irving St., NE, Washington, DC 20018. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, 3800 Reservoir Rd., NW, 1 Main Hospital Administration Office of Philanthropy, Washington, DC 20007, Ref. Patient Experience Fund in memory of Mr. David F. Jackson. Services by McGUIRE.