David L. Jefferson "Percy" October 19, 2020
He leaves to mourn his passing his siblings Robert (Sylvia), Kenneth, Pauline, Larry, Gregory, Arnette (Tony), and Gwendolyn. He is also, survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other loving relatives and many friends. November 2, 2020, Marshalls-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20746. Visitation: 10 a.m. Service: 11 a.m. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park Cemetery, Landover, MD.www.marshallmarchfh.com