The Washington Post

DAVID JONES Jr. (1948 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "God welcomed David to the heavenly kingdom with open arms...."
    - Gwen
  • "To the Jones family, please accept my condolences on the..."
Service Information
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A.
Two Locations
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD
20601
(301)-632-6624
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Greater First Baptist Church
2701 13th Street NW
Washington, DC
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
The Greater First Baptist Church
2701 13th Street NW
Washington, DC
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

DAVID EDWARD JONES, JR.  

Peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019, David E. Jones, Jr., went home to be with the Lord. He is survived by his loving daughter, Nicole L. Jones; devoted parents, David E., Sr. and Mary Jones; sister, Marian Irby; grandson, Donald A. Spriggs, III, his best friend, Monica Bumbray and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by the late Michael W. Jones Sr. Visitation on Tuesday, July 2, from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at The Greater First Baptist Church, 2701 13th Street NW, Washington DC. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Bladensburg, MD.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on June 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD   (301) 632-6624
funeral home direction icon