DAVID EDWARD JONES, JR.
Peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019, David E. Jones, Jr., went home to be with the Lord. He is survived by his loving daughter, Nicole L. Jones; devoted parents, David E., Sr. and Mary Jones; sister, Marian Irby; grandson, Donald A. Spriggs, III, his best friend, Monica Bumbray and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by the late Michael W. Jones Sr. Visitation on Tuesday, July 2, from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at The Greater First Baptist Church, 2701 13th Street NW, Washington DC. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Bladensburg, MD.