

DAVID BURTON KASSING



David Burton Kassing, 86, of Falls Church, Virginia passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Mr. Kassing was the son of the late Burton Leslie Kassing and Kathleen Gruber Kassing. He was predeceased by his sister, Kathleen Kassing Block. Mr. Kassing is survived by his wife Patricia Kassing; his children Kim Kassing, Katherine Mellott, Kenneth Kassing, and Susan Daly, their mother Marjean Hughey, his stepchildren, Janet Spector Bishop, Jacquie Gardner, and Jennifer Tuschman, as well as their spouses and 21 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Kassing was a loving and supportive husband, father and grandfather, a devoted friend, a passionate golfer, a collector of poetry, an accomplished scholar, and a leader in his professional field. Mr. Kassing had an interesting and distinguished career which included serving as a Research Director for The President's Commission on an all Volunteer Armed Force, a 10 year stint as President of The Center for Naval Analysis, and finished his career at the RAND Corporation where he headed their System Sciences Department.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Everly Funeral Home, 6161 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, on Monday, July 29, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Sierra Club, the , or an organization of your choice.