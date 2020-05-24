

DR. DAVID L. KEMPER (Age 82)



Of Silver Spring, MD, passed away peacefully at home on May 14, 2020, from kidney disease. David was born in Long Beach, CA, on September 20, 1937. He attended the University of California Los Angeles on an ROTC scholarship, entering the Marine Corps upon graduation in 1959. David took advantage of the GI bill to return to school and earn a Master's degree in Biology from San Diego State University and a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of California, San Diego. David began his career in scientific instrumentation with Guilford Instruments, moving to Oberlin, Ohio, before settling in Maryland, where his career culminated in a 24 year tenure at Shimadzu Scientific Instruments. David traveled the world on business, with trips as far flung as Moscow, Tokyo, Central and South America and the Caribbean. After he retired, he and his wife traveled extensively, visiting Hawaii, Alaska and Europe, as well as exploring much of America and Canada in their RV. David had an unending curiosity and enthusiasm. He loved birds, the Boy Scouts, and was deeply connected to Colesville United Methodist Church. David is survived by Jeannette, his beloved wife of more than 60 years; his younger brother, Michael Kemper of Owens Cross Roads, AL; his daughters, Beth Michelle Moorman of Colorado Springs, CO, and Rebecca Marie Goodheart, of New Haven, CT; and his grandson, Zachary David Moorman. There will be no memorial at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, the and the Hillandale Volunteer Fire Department.