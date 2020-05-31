

DAVID HINE KESTEL

David Hine Kestel, 87, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020 from complications related to cancer. Dave was married to Diane Caraway Kestel on February 13, 1960 at the Navy Chapel in Washington, DC. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with their entire family. He is survived by his wife, Diane; sister Nancy Elstun Dowds; daughters Karen Kestel McGee (Christopher), Susan Kestel Hanley (Daniel), Jennifer Kestel Young (Joseph); grandchildren: Sean, Quinlan, Darby, Reilly McGee; Gabrielle, Gillian, Georgia Hanley; Dylan, Brady and Samantha Young. He was predeceased by his sister Mary Ann (Kestel) Stephan. Dave was born on October 14, 1932 to Geraldine and Charles Albert Kestel in Canton, Ohio. After graduating from McKinley High School, he attended the University of Michigan where he studied Finance and received a Masters in Business Administration. He was a member of SAE fraternity, the Golf Team and the Glee Club. Following graduation, he was selected for Officer Candidate School and was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy and served for two years. Dave had a long successful career in the insurance industry as both a corporate executive and an entrepreneur. After his family, his two biggest passions were golf and Michigan athletics. He was usually seen sporting Michigan's maize and blue colors. He was a longtime member of Congressional Country Club where he served multiple terms on the Board of Governors. He also was active with the PGA Tour serving many years as Vice Chair for the Kemper Open (Congressional and Avenel) and with the USGA where he served as the General Chairman of the 1995 U.S. Senior Open. Due to the current restrictions, the internment will be private and the family will plan a memorial service at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers a contribution be made to Catholic Charities DC. GO BLUE!



