DAVID DANIEL KLEIN
On Wednesday, December 18, 2019 of Brookeville MD. Loving husband of Sandra "Sandy" Klein, caring father of Connor and Gavin Klein, devoted brother of Maureen Klein and Christopher (Margarite) Klein. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph J. Klein and Kathleen L. Klein. David was the owner of Framer's Studio in College park MD for more than 30 years. Friends may call at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Check Gasch's website for service details for Saturday. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to a charity of your own choice.